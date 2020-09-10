Duson man sentenced to over 18 years for producing child pornography in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Mexican national living in Duson was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for taking explicit smartphone video of a girl he had been molesting.

39-year-old Pedro Aguirre-Nunez was sentenced to 224 months (18 years, eight months), followed by five years of supervised release in U.S. District Court this week, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.

On March 29, 2019, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of indecent behavior with a juvenile at a residence in Duson. Law enforcement officers learned that videos of Aguirre-Nunez molesting a minor girl had been discovered on the cloud account associated with his phone. Officers obtained a search warrant for the cloud account and found three videos. The videos were taken on a smartphone and synched with the cloud account associated with that phone.

A forensic review determined that the videos had been taken a few months prior to their discovery. All three of the videos were taken while the minor child was asleep. On October 17, 2019, Aguirre-Nunez admitted that he did in fact produce the visual depictions of conduct with the minor child by using his smart phone and pled guilty to production of child pornography in federal court.

Aguirre-Nunez did not have legal status in the United States on the dates these crimes were committed.