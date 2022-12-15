(KLFY) — Tornadoes ripped through Acadiana and all of south Louisiana Wednesday, leaving people in need of food, clothing and shelter. If you’d like to donate time and/or resources to the victims, Catholic Charities of Acadiana is one way to help.

“Catholic Charities of Acadiana is currently working to assess the devastation in coordination with local government and our disaster response partners from the Acadiana VOAD (Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster),” the organization said. “We ask the community to assist in our disaster response by making a monetary donation, volunteering, or shopping on our disaster Amazon shopping list.”

To donate money to help relief efforts, click here.

Catholic Charities has set up an Amazon wishlist for those who wish to purchase items in need and have them shipped directly to the affected areas.

“Please support our work by purchasing these items and having them shipped to us,” the organization said. “To receive an acknowledgement letter for your contribution, please notate your name and address by clicking the ‘Add a Gift Receipt’ button on the last page of checkout prior to placing your order.”

To help out by purchasing items from the Amazon wishlist, click here.

If you wish to donate your time and effort, Catholic Charities is in need of individuals for the following jobs:

Tarp Teams

Muck Out / Clean Up

Debris Removal & Chainsaw Crew

Click here to sign up to volunteer.