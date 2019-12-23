ICYMI: Town of Washington Mayor resigns

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office has confirmed the mayor of Washington, James Olivier, resigned the position, effective December 19.

Within the next 20 days (by Jan. 8, 2020), the town will have to make an appointment to temporarily fill the vacancy and call a special election for the seat.

The next available election dates are the Nov. 3, 2020 primary and the Dec. 5, 2020 general election.

Qualifying dates for those elections are July 15-17, 2020.

If the town does not call for a special election, a request will be sent to the governor to do so.

Calls to former Mayor Olivier and town officials have not been returned.