Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

ICYMI: Tips on how to prevent a carjacking from happening to you

Local
Posted: / Updated:

To have a person run-up and take your vehicle by force is what’s called carjacking.

Lafayette police say the way to help defend against carjacking is to drive with the mindset that it can happen anytime and anywhere.

LPD Deputy Chief Reginald Thomas says never pickup a stranger.

“If you see a stranger and you think he’s in distress, call 911. We will come out and handle the issue.”

Law enforcement agencies call certain stopping points ‘golden’ opportunities for a carjacker. The single act of stopping can put a person driving a vehicle at risk.

Deputy Chief Thomas says only stop at well lit places including gas stations and lock your door when you get out.

“Always lock your door; that’s the number one thing. Get somebody to be with you. If you can get a seccond person and always have tht second person. A well lit area is the best place to stop with some people there.”

Police say carjackings, burglaries and thefts are crimes of opportunity that tend to increase this time of year.

“If you’re watching an area and you finish shopping, you get to your vehicle and see something suspicious; then you might want to pass your vehicle up. Go back into the store and call 911. Let us come out and check whoever this suspicious person is.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

54°F Few Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
48°F Rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories