ICYMI: The Northgate Mall becomes a Hub for entrepreneurs

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Three more businesses will soon open in the Northgate Mall as more entrepreneurs are finding a home in Lafayette’s oldest shopping center.

A small group of men behind the new openings has the vision to turn things around there.



Minority-owned start-ups are becoming a popular thing for the Northside as more and more vacant rooms are being transformed inside the Northgate Mall.

These three business partners all have one thing in common which is to inspire others’ to ‘create their own.’

Roni LeCroix, Joe Dupree-Anderson, and Josh Edmond have combined their unique talents to open many doors of opportunity.



“We are all on the same sheet of the music of understanding that this is bigger than us and it’s not about us. It’s about the community. It’s about the people,” said Dupree-Anderson, who is a radio host.

LeCroix already operates two other businesses at the mall including, Molly & A’Nya’s Fast Food restaurant and Let Your Light Shine Gifts and More.

He believed there were even more possibilities ahead by collaborating with others. “When you feel like you don’t want to work for nobody else, you have to work for yourself. It’s been 110%,” said LeCroix.

“We don’t like to say 100 because that’s too close to going back to 99.9 and that’s not pure,” he added.



That’s what inspired the development of 110 Production, the new photography business coming which will specialize in graduation or school portraits, events, weddings, videos, and other services.

“Some opportunities you have to get in there and work for it,” said Josh Edmond.”

The Northgate Mall is far from being a dessert to me because it’s blooming and prospering. Things are shaping up in here,” Edmond added.

In the same space is an internet radio station known as 100 BLK, targeting Urban Life and Culture.

“It’s about being able to give a product and a service to the community that can uplift the community that they can look at and be proud of and say what can I do to do the same thing. what dream do I have that I can bring to the forefront,” said Dupree-Anderson.



That’s exactly how Chelsea Henry and Norteisha Stokes came into the picture, partnering with LeCroix to open a hair and wig store, Sista 2 Sista’s Hair Galor3.

“It’s a blessing. it feels good. I don’t have to be at home. I can be at work, working,” said Henry.

The third business that’s coming is Vondell’s, a women’s clothing store that will also offer clothing for children ages 7 and younger next month.



These openings come after five other stores joined the mall just this summer. Everything is expected to be open in early January.



The mall is one of six areas city-parish officials are considering for an economic development district, which would come with once-percent sales tax increases.