ICYMI: Local fitness professionals offer advice to achieve 2020 resolutions

The start of the decade means many people with brand new resolutions are out in full force at the gym. Keeping up with those goals, however, can always get tough.

Fitness professionals offer to advise on how to stay consistent throughout the year. “It’s always like ‘New Year, New Me’ and new year resolutions are incredibly important and everyone has one,” said Amber Bessard, Community Wellness and Event Coordinator.



She describes the biggest barrier for most people is sticking to a game plan. “Everyday life and just having a schedule of events and other things to do,” she added.

In order to follow through on your resolution, professionals say time management is a must. Another tip they advise is to find an accountability partner.

“Here at Next Level, you will get a phone call, a message. We’re trying to see what’s going on in your personal life. Why you’re not attending classes. We hold everyone accountable and want them to reach their goals,” said Cindy Turpeau-Zenon, a personal trainer.



“My New Year Resolution is to lose 10 pounds and stay consistent,” said Dana Mouton and member of the gym.



Other resolutions here range from weight and diet journeys to even helping others. “Basically, getting my son get to where he wants to be at. They have great strength and conditions for kids over here. We come over here at least three times a week,” said Lance Broussard.

Taking it day by day, starting small and building from there is a must, professionals added.

“As long as you push your body to the limit to where it can go, you’re going to see results,” said Logan Angelle, fitness instructor.

“Make sure that you follow up. Ask yourself am I where I’m supposed to be and leaving 2019 behind,” said Vanessa Williams, a health coach.

Next Level Fitness has two other locations opening soon in Lafayette and New Iberia.

Its current location is at 210 Production Drive in Lafayette.