Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

ICYMI: Homeowner shot, killed in Duson home invasion; suspect on the run

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms Shanard Simmons, 33 of Duson was shot and killed in a home invasion Monday.

Authorities say a second person at the home in the 300 block of Bopamo Lane was not injured.

Savanna Guidry lives two doors away from where the shooting took place.

Guidry says she heard the noise that she later learned was gunfire.

“I didn’t think nothing of it because they have a big field over there and there’s always noise coming from there. It wasn’t until we saw all the cop lights through the windows.”

Guidry calls the death of her neighbor tragic for both the community and the Simmons family.

“The sweetest man ever. He was in a wheelchair. You see him every day going in the car.”

“Man, it’s just like a tragedy,” says resident Michael Robertson.

Barbershop owner Michael Robertson also lives in the neighborhood.

Robertson recalls seeing Shanard with his family or at the barbershop for a haircut.

“I use to see him every morning passing and sending the kids off to school. Good guy. Good guy.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories