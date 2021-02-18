Icy Spots Still Possible North of I-10… Cold, Breezy, and Cloudy Today

Acadiana is off to another frigid start this Thursday with wind chills in the 20s. Temperatures are in the low to mid 30s and are just below freezing north of I-10. Icy spots are still possible across northern Acadiana this morning on elevated roads such as bridges and overpasses.

The weather stays cold, breezy, and mostly cloudy today. Highs this afternoon are only expected to reach the lower 40s. Wind chills could still be in the 30s to 20s! We can’t rule out a few spotty light rain showers throughout the day.

Acadiana flirts with another hard freeze tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

