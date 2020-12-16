ICU nurse Joni Reed first in line at Ochsner Lafayette General to receive COVID-19 vaccine

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) It was history in the making Tuesday at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center when nearly 300 employees received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine.

300 medical professionals at Ochsner Lafayette General got the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday after more than 2900 doses arrived at 8 a.m.

News Ten’s Tracy Wirtz talked with the first person in line to get the injection.

I’m looking forward to getting this pandemic under control and get some normalcy back in our life.

Joni Reed, a nurse in the ICU spoke with News Ten just minutes before she received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

She was more nervous about an interview for TV than she was about getting the shot.

“I really haven’t been anxious about it, I don’t have any concerns about the vaccine. I’m ready to get it.”

Reed has worked in the ICU throughout the pandemic and has no qualms about the vaccine because she treats patients with COVID- 19 daily.

“It’s definitely been challenging. Nothing like I’ve ever seen in my 9 years being a nurse. It’s exhausting mentally, physically. It’s hard to see what the patients go through, what the families go through not being able to be there with them.”

65% of the doctors in the Ochsner Lafayette General System said they will get the vaccine with 40% of all employees of the hospital system feeling the same.

Reed encourages her colleagues and everyone to get accurate information from trusted sources when making a decision whether to take the shot.

“Research it that way you are knowledgeable about it, and if they have any questions to ask their healthcare provider any questions they might have.”