NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Latisha Marie Vital passed away five years ago, and her family still has not been told the cause of her death.

Family members of Latisha Vital gathered at All Saints Cemetery where Vital was laid to rest.

Balloons were released to remember Vital, who is described as someone who was loving, empowering, and had so much promise.

Sylvia Pradia, Vital’s mother said they just want answers so the family can get closure.

“We have not gone to court yet, but we are still fighting for justice,” Pradia said.

In 2017, Vital was found unresponsive in her home her and her family believes she was murdered. Pradia said the autopsy report did not have a cause of death listed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to her family, a suspect was arrested on a murder charge after her death. She said they are worried her case has turned cold, but she will continue to seek justice for her daughter.

“No matter what. If it takes everything in me, we will get justice,” Pradia said.

Tanitra Hill, Vital’s cousin, said although the family is sad and hurt over the loss of their loved one, they will always remember the joy and fun she brought everywhere she went.

“She was just fun-filled,” Hill said. “No matter where we went, she always met a friend. Even though they were strangers, they were friends.”

Vital’s family told us the only new information they have on her case is that the suspect will being going to court on January 23, 2023.

“As we stand here five years later, I just want the world to know that I miss her dearly,” Vital’s family said. “She’ll never ever be forgotten.”

Vital’s family said they just want justice, and they will continue to remember her legacy.