IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – There has been West Nile Virus activity found in mosquito samples submitted for testing from Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District.

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District submitted mosquito samples for testing to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL). LADDL has reported that West Nile Virus activity has been found in the samples that were submitted by Iberia Parish.

LADDL stated that citizens must take personal precautions against mosquito exposure. The District will conduct aerial spray operations, weather permitting.