NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A balloon release and vigil were held Wednesday evening in honor of the 14-year-old boy who was found dead in New Iberia Monday afternoon.

The family of the victim identified him as Latron Eugene. They say he was an aspiring rapper and a popular kid to everyone he knew. The balloon release was done in his honor by all of his loved ones and members of the community.

After hearing how law enforcement made an arrest in their loved one’s murder, the family wants justice for all victims of violence in New Iberia.

“It’s for the people. For everybody that lost their kids,” said Vanessa Eugene, Latron’s grandmother. “She didn’t just lose her son. I lost my grandson. But for the other mothers, the other mothers that lost their kids, there is quite a few of them out here who lost their kids. And they have not solved the murder. Now y’all get what im saying. We want justice.”