NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man on numerous narcotics charges, according to Sheriff Thomas Romero.

Kenneth “Keanu” Broussard, Sr., 49, of New Iberia, is wanted on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam. (Felony)

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids. (Felony)

Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl. (Felony)

Possession with intent to distribute heroin/Fentanyl mix. (Felony)

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. (Felony)

Possession with intent to distribute MDMA. (Felony)

Second or subsequent offenses. (Felony)

Possession of drug paraphernalia. (Misdemeanor)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Broussard can contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711, Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS or submit a tip on the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s App.