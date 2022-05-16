NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man on numerous narcotics charges, according to Sheriff Thomas Romero.
Kenneth “Keanu” Broussard, Sr., 49, of New Iberia, is wanted on the following charges:
- Possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam. (Felony)
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids. (Felony)
- Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl. (Felony)
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin/Fentanyl mix. (Felony)
- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. (Felony)
- Possession with intent to distribute MDMA. (Felony)
- Second or subsequent offenses. (Felony)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia. (Misdemeanor)
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Broussard can contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711, Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS or submit a tip on the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s App.