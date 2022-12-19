NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) More help is needed for families in New Iberia impacted by last week’s tornadoes.

City officials have begun collecting donations at the Cyr-Gates Community Center in City Park

“We’re asking for toiletries, personal hygiene, clothing for everyone in the families, and we’re asking for toys for the children,” Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Heather Dominique says.

The city wants to collect enough to help as many families as possible.

“It’s just always a sad situation when people and their homes are damaged,” Dominique added.

Pastor Zac Mitchell is the president of the Iberia Ministerial Federation of Pastors.

He says many of the families displaced and now living with family and friends.

“Everybody’s crowded in, and these families need help also. That’s what this will support, those kind of families as well as trying to deal with long range recovery.”

In addition to recovery, Christmas is around the corner and storm or no storm a child expects to have a holiday.

The donation request includes new toys and new clothing.

“We’re hoping that the community will step-up and support the effort; besides the other needs these families have.”

The donation collection drive continues at the city park community center through Wednesday, December 21 from 10am to 1pm.