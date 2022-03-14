NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A woman is under arrest after police say she passed a fake check for $100K at a New Iberia car dealership.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Shawntell Rena Romero on charges of monetary instrument abuse and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

New Iberia Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said Romero was taken into custody late Monday night.

She will be processed in Lafayette Parish and then transferred to Iberia Parish, Hughes said.

Romero is accused of writing a check for $100K to buy three new cars.

When the dealership processed the check, it was returned as fraud, however Romero had already left the dealership, police said.

Hughes said police located and arrested Romero following multiple tips that led them to a trailer home in Carencro.