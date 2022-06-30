NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A 44-year-old woman is now the fourth person arrested in connection with a March 18 shooting in New Iberia that injured multiple people, including an infant.

Police say Keisha Lashawn Perro was booked into the Iberia Parish jail Thursday on charges of obstruction of justice, criminal mischief, accessory after the fact, (7 counts) and filing false public records.

Her arrest followed detectives discovering that Perro and Jaleshia Butler knowingly submitted false documents during the investigation, police said.

Butler was arrested on May 25th for the same charges.

The documents, which were sworn and notarized, were an attempt to provide an alibi for Amiri Benoit, a person arrested for the shooting, police said.