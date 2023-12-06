NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A 15-year-old juvenile and 40 year-old woman arrested in connection to the murder of Kameran Bedsole on Nov. 14. This is the second juvenile arrested in the case, after an 11-year-old girl was arrested on Nov. 28.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Houston Police Department arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile who formerly lived in Iberia Parish on Dec. 5 and charged them with first-degree murder. The juvenile has been transported to the Jackson Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

The mother of both suspects, Sabrina Washington, 40 was also arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. Washington was booked in the Iberia Parish jail and bond was set at $400,000.

“It’s always disturbing to this office when we investigate a homicide such as this case. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office makes every effort to bring closure to such cases by making arrests; however, when those arrests involve two juveniles and a parent, it’s extremely tragic for all involved. As this case moves forward, I ask for patience and prayers for all affected by this case,” says Sheriff Tommy Romero.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

