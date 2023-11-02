NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a gun shop burglary that happened Thursday morning in the 100 block of Sugarmill Road in New Iberia.

When authorities arrived, they saw that the shop had been forcefully broken into and more than 20 firearms had been stolen. Police determined that the suspects had taken just over a minute to take the items.

Authorities found both juveniles inside a home in the 300 block of North Landry Drive. Except for three of them, most of the firearms were recovered, according to the New Iberia Police Department.

Multiple law agencies investigated this burglary including: NIPD Patrol, Detective, S.W.A.T., Canine, Intel, Communications Divisions, Louisiana State Police and the Department of Justice’s Division of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latest Posts