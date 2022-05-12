NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A Grand Jury for the 16th Judicial District have made two indictments in connection with the murder of Garon Lewis back in August of 2019.

According to the 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé, the Grand Jury indicted Travis Layne, Jr. and Bryson John Lewis for principal to second degree murder and conspiracy to commit second degree murder.

Layne was also later involved in an attack on a New Iberia school bus driver in February of 2021. He pled guilty to second-degree battery, aggravated obstruction of a highway, and battery of a school teacher in a New Iberia court in December of 2021.