NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting that happened Oct. 1 at Amigo’s Food Mart in New Iberia.

Authorities arrested Aiden Duncan of Baldwin and Natalia Guaraggi of Hammond, both 20 years old.

On the day of the shooting, officers got a call about shots being fired at Amigo’s, which is located at located at 1440 South Iberia Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male victim, dead.

Duncan is being charged with first degree murder, three counts of attempted first degree

murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone and two counts of obstruction of justice, according to the New Iberia Police Department.

Guaraggi’s charges include accessory after the fact to first degree murder and three

counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first degree murder.

One suspect, a juvenile, was already arrested on Oct. 5 in connection with the incident and was charged with first degree murder, three counts of attempted first degree murder and other charges.

