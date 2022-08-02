NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Community leaders and activist in a city plagued by gun violence in recent years is planning to hold a gun buyback event.

The gun buy back will take place Saturday, August 6 at Bunk Johnson Park in New Iberia where all guns can be exchanged no questions asked.

Those interested in getting rid of their guns should unload their firearm before arriving at the collection site and place the gun in the trunk or rear of their vehicle for examination and collection.

Once the weapon is collected, the person donating will receive a cash reward.

$100 for smaller weapons and upwards of $300-$500 for assault rifles, Apostle Felton Hogan said.

“If you have bigger weapons with a lot of destructive power, we really want those weapons.”