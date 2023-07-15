NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a three-year-old injured.

Right before 1 a.m., officers of the Uniformed Patrol Division of the New Iberia Police Department responded to a residence nearby the intersections of School and Lee Street in reference to a shooting.

Officers located a three-year-old female victim with a gunshot would to the head. The victim was airlifted to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries. As of last night, the child was in stable condition.

The three-year-old was the only person injured during the shooting. The suspect(s) was seen traveling in a black vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

If anyone have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or contact Iberia Crime Stoppers by using the mobile P3 app or by calling the tip line at 336-364-TIPS (8477).