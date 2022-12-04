NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Residents are invited to attend the Teen Court mock trial tomorrow evening.

At 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, residents will be able to witness another Teen Court mock trial at the New Iberia City Court.

The program places Iberia Parish teens in roles of judge, jury, prosecutor and defendant, according to the Iberia Parish School District (IPSD)

“Teenagers are so extraordinary inside the courtroom this mock trial is a must see!!” IPSD said on Facebook.

New Iberia City Court is located at 457 E Main St. in New Iberia.

More information can be found here.