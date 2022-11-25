NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Following a shooting in New Iberia that left one man dead, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is searching for two suspects.

According to NIPD, around noon on Nov. 23, a man was found with several gunshot wounds laying in the middle of the roadway in the 500 block of Elizabeth Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital but later died as a result of his injuries, NIPD said.

Following an investigation, NIPD has identified Jhamad Allen and Jytraveous Eugene as suspects.

Allen is wanted for accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice, NIPD said.

Allen, Courtesy of NIPD

Eugene is wanted for first-degree murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, obstruction of justice, and firearm-free zone; notice; signs, NIPD said.

Eugene, Courtesy of NIPD

According to NIPD, a 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting on Nov. 24 and charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, obstruction of justice, and firearm-free zone; notice.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Allen and Eugene, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.