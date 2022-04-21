NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The suspect wanted for an armed robbery and a shooting, both of which happened in New Iberia over the weekend, turned himself in to law enforcement today, according to a press release from the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD).

Rickey Rashawn Thibodeaux Jr., turned himself in at the Iberia Parish Jail at approximately 3:30 p.m. April 21 and was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

Aggravated Burglary

Possession of a Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Attempted First Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

Possession of a Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

The robbery happened on April 16 in the 600 block of E. Admiral Doyle Dr., and the shooting happened on April 17 near the intersection of S. Hopkins and Field St.