JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – An arrest has been made following a shooting that sent a juvenile and an adult to the hospital on Saturday.

Jason Clarkston, 27, was arrested on Sep. 3 and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

According to the Jeanerette City Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Guillotte St. around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, two victims were located – one female juvenile and an adult male.

After an investigation, Clarkston was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody.

The victims were transported to local hospitals where the juvenile is in critical but stable condition. The adult victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Clarkston was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.