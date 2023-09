NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Youngsville teenager Javion Batiste, authorities said.

Batiste’s body was found July 21 in a sugar cane field in New Iberia after having been reported missing a week before.

The suspect was arrested by US Marshals and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Marshal’s Office in Shreveport has confirmed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.