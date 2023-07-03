NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The City of New Iberia has announced a long-term street repair project will shut down a city street in two places starting Thursday.

Anderson Street will close in two sections, between Washington Street and Field Street and between Rosalie Street and Admiral Doyle Drive; Anderson Middle School stands on the latter stretch.

The street will be closed to all but construction traffic and detours will be posted, according to a news release from the city. Residents and drivers should anticipate time delays. The streets at times will have loose gravel and oil on the roadway.

The project is anticipated to take two months to complete. Work is scheduled to take place 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on most Saturdays, the city said.