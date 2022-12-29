IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A local emergency has been declared in Iberia Parish for Water Works District #3 in Coteau.

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard told News 10 that this decision is necessary in order to fix the problem.

He said that the parish is teaming up with an independent contractor in order to begin repairs and improvements to the facility, so residents in the district can get their water back to normal.

“I want to do a completely independent evaluation of the operation for all of the maintenance of the Coteau Water Works #3 District,” Richard said. “That is going to include all of the infrastructures there.”

Since Dec. 23, a boil advisory has been set in place for the Coteau area because of the extremely cold weather impacting the supply. Since no progress has been made, President Richard has declared a state of emergency for the district and plans to take control of the facility to find out what exactly is needed.

“I want to make sure that we understand exactly what we have there and exactly what it is capable of providing,” he said.

Dana Devillier is a customer of Water Works District #3 who hopes this state of emergency will be able to fix the ongoing issue with her community’s water supply.

“The water has always been bad with Coteau water. Hopefully, maybe we can shed some light on it and maybe get a better quality of water,” Devillier told News 10.

President Richard wants to assure residents of District #3 that he and his team will do everything they can to solve the problem.

Richard said that his team will move as quickly and as safely as possible to enhance or better the service the people are receiving.

President Richard also said that the state of emergency could last for a period of up to 30 days or until the issue has been fixed.