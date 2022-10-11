IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that the skeletal remains of a missing Acadia Parish man have been identified.

On March 4, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigation was contacted by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office with a request for assistance with an investigation concerning the disappearance of a local Acadia Parish man.

Brock Comeaux, 30, of Acadia Parish, was reported missing in Jan. of 2021, and was believed to have been killed and disposed of in the Delcambre area.

On Sept. 23, around 3 p.m., a local hunter contacted Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office in regards to skeletal remains he found on Ella Estates Rd.

Through further investigation after Comeaux’s disappearance, detectives were able to identify Brody Jeffers, 26, of Church Point, and John Dupre, 28, of Abbeville as suspects.

From evidence collected, both men were arrested on March 16, on charges of second-degree murder and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

Bond was set for each at $1,000,000.

IPSO Bureau of Investigations were assisted by LSU FACES Laboratory and Louisiana State Police Crime Lab in processing the remains for identification, and they were able to positively identify the remains as Comeaux’s.

The investigation was submitted to the 16th Judicial District for review and prosecution.