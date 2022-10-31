IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man missing since September.

According to Sheriff Tommy Romero, Richard Gallant, 45 was last seen Sep. 27. He is described as a male, 5’ 7”, 180 lbs., bald and brown eyes.

Richard Gallant

Gallant’s last known location was in the 900 block of Jacqueline Drive, in Iberia Parish. He was last known to be driving a red, 2000 Toyota Tacoma, bearing LA plate C244650 and living in his vehicle.

Richard Gallant’s truck

If you have information regarding the location of Richard Gallant, you are urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.