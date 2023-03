UPDATE: 6:30 P.M.: The scene is cleared. Traffic is still backed up. Police said to expect delays.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A portion of Highway 90 near Avery Island Road is closed following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to New Iberia police, traffic is being diverted onto Avery Island Road from Highway 90.

Police said emergency crews are on scene and working to clear the road.

No additional information was released.