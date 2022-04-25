NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A second person wanted in connection with an alleged assault inside a New Iberia restaurant, was taken into custody over the weekend.

According to the Iberia Parish jail records, Leotia Charelle Davis, 29 was booked into the Iberia Parish jail Sunday (April 24) on warrants including attempted murder.

Davis and two other women are accused of attacking and severely beating another woman inside the restaurant on Admiral Doyle Drive, police said.

It remains unclear what triggered the confrontation.

Police said video footage captured the entire incident.

The victim, still unidentified, was beaten within an inch of her life, police said.