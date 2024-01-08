NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — With the potential for heavy rains over the next few days, Iberia Parish has announced sand and sand bags are available for parish residents.

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard said sand and bags are available at the following locations:

B.O.M Fire Station

Grand Marais Fire Station

Coteau Fire Station

Rynella Fire Station

Delcambre City Barn

Loreauville Park

Lydia Fire Station

Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags, officials said.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.

Latest posts