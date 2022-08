NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A roof was blown off of a business around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in downtown New Iberia.

The roof was detached from a business in the 100 block of Main Street and struck a vehicle then landed in the middle of the roadway, police said.

Roof blown off business in downtown New Iberia (Photo Credit: Kurt Babineaux)

No one was hurt, however the roadway remains closed.

The New Iberia Fire Department, the Police Department and Mayor Freedie DeCourt are on the scene.

KLFY crews are enroute.