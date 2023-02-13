NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The City of New Iberia has issued a public notice for roadwork on multiple streets in New Iberia.

Roadwork and drainage repairs will begin on Feb. 14 on Washington Street, between LaSalle and Emery Lewis.

The notice said that the work is expected to last 7-14 days.

Street improvements will begin on Feb. 27 on the following streets:

Bank Street (from Admiral Doyle Drive to W. St. Peters Street)

Charles Street (from S. Lewis Street to Lee Street)

Hacker Street (from Center Street to E. Frist Street)

Henshaw Alley (from Versailles Crescent to E. Dale Street)

The street construction is expected to last two months.

The notice said to expect delays as the streets will have loose gravel and oil on the roadways at times.

The City of New Iberia also asks residents and drivers to take alternate routes if possible, to drive with caution, and to be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.