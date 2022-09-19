NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – As the New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival kicks off this week, several roads will be closed off due to festival activities.

The festival will include events such as a 5K, the “blessing of the crop,” Fais Do Do music festival and a coronation ball.

Below are the scheduled road closures:

Sunday, 9/19 – Monday, 9/26:

Fulton Street (Iberia St. to Jefferson St.)

Friday, 9/23:

Hwy 182, Main Street (Prairie St. to Jefferson St.), from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Hwy 182, Main Street (Julia St. to Jefferson St.), from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Saturday, 9/14:

Hwy 182, Main Street (Julia St. to Jefferson St.), from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Hwy 182, Main Street (Lewis St. to Corinne St.), from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Hwy 182, Main Street (Julia St. to Jefferson St.), from 7:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Sunday, 9/15:

Hwy 182, Main Street (Julia St. to Jefferson St.), from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hwy 182, Main Street (Lewis St. to Vine St.), from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

More information can be found on the Sugar Cane Festival website.