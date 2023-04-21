NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — If you’re traveling to or through New Iberia this weekend, you may want to double-check your route. The city has announced road closures for the Spanish Festival.
- Fulton Street will be closed from Iberia Street to Jefferson Street until Sunday for the street fair associated with the Spanish Festival.
- The Spanish Festival Parade will take place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street beginning in front of City Hall.
- Main Street from Iberia Street to French Street will be closed on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the Car Show.
Drivers are asked to look for road-closure barricades and alternate routes, and keep an eye out for pedestrians.