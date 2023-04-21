NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — If you’re traveling to or through New Iberia this weekend, you may want to double-check your route. The city has announced road closures for the Spanish Festival.

Fulton Street will be closed from Iberia Street to Jefferson Street until Sunday for the street fair associated with the Spanish Festival.

The Spanish Festival Parade will take place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street beginning in front of City Hall.

Main Street from Iberia Street to French Street will be closed on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the Car Show.

Drivers are asked to look for road-closure barricades and alternate routes, and keep an eye out for pedestrians.