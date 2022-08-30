NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The City of New Iberia is looking to help after residents reached out about uncontrolled, uncut grass growing over graves and walkways at St. Matthews Cemetery.

A concerned resident stated, “It’s terrible, it really is. You’re afraid you’re going to get bit by a snake. And just the disrespect to the deceased, and for people going to visit their loved ones. My mother and my family are in that graveyard and it’s just disheartening, it’s terrible.”

The Saint Matthews cemetery has gone without lawn care for months. When residents reached out to groundskeepers, they were met with disappointment.

“I reached out to the groundskeeper and he told me to basically call who I want because he doesn’t get paid for it,” said the resident.

Residents would later receive a call from the city saying to be patient because help may be on the way.

“The city said at one point there was nothing they could do about it. But the mayor’s secretary has been trying to get people and churches to see what they can do about it. I really appreciated that and I’m trying to be patient about it,” said concerned resident.

The Mayor’s secretary told residents the reason for the wait is the lack of funding for the project.