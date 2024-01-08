JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — Residents in Jeanerette have expressed safety concerns after they say there are not enough police officers.

In a town hall meeting that was postponed to Tuesday, one of the agenda items was about police protection. According to Data USA, the population is over four thousand, which is troubling for one longtime resident, Bert Grace, when he said there are only five police officers, including the chief of police, Dusty Vallot, serving the community.

“We need more police to patrol the city. I feel like we’re lacking in police protection. That’s a big concern for me,” said Grace.

He mentioned the community usually deals with a small crime such as someone running a stop sign or speeding, but really nothing major. He adds there were a few murder cases in recent years but nothing too much in crime.

On the Jeanerette Police Department’s website, it mentions there are 26 men and women serving the police department. News 10 reached out to Chief Vallot for comment but never got a response by news time.

“There needs to be more police to protect us. I know we have the marshal’s office, and we have the sheriff’s department, but they should come and help us patrol the city,” said Grace.

City Marshal Fernest Martin said, “Like many other agencies, there is a shortage in law enforcement, and people are recruited as much as they can.”

He explains the council met with him to offer some types of assistance to the city.

“I told them I have no problem with doing that because they understand we do have an obligation to our constituents in Ward 3. So, therefore, we are going to do everything in our power to try to assist them and do what we need to do,” said Martin. “This is not the first time that the marshal, myself, has been asked to assist in serving the police department and the public of Jeanerette. We do what we have to do because we took an oath, and we understand that oath. Nevertheless, I want to do whatever I can to help make this place a better place and a safer place.”

Longtime resident Grace suggested maybe a pay increase could help with the police shortage.

“I know a lot of officers who have families to take care of, so pay is a big concern,” Grace said.

Overall, he remains optimistic change is soon coming.

“I have a feeling that we’re going to get more officers eventually because I’m really concerned about the crime. I just want our city to improve, and I think it will,” Grace said.

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, there will be a meeting and one of the items on the agenda is an update from Chief Vallot and Marshal Martin regarding the status of their meetings in regard to police protection.

