JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – A controversial discussion was had today as some Jeanerette residents addressed the council, pushing for the mayor to move to a full-time position rather than part-time.

“I do think and know in my heart that he deserves to be a full-time mayor with full-time pay. So I’m asking you to look down in your hearts and search your hearts when you vote about him getting a raise please consider what this man has done. What this man has given up and what he has done for our city,” said one resident.

Different residents went up and voiced their opinions to the council during the public comments section.

“This man works hard, and I think y’all know that. Y’all see that. Y’all see him leaving out here late,” said one man. “His car I think he needs a car. He’s out. He’s representing us, so I think he needs a car. He needs the raise and to be full-time. I wish y’all would just look into y’all hearts and see that.”

He continues, “Being a part-time mayor, y’all know that’s not right. Like Really. Just give the man a chance—his second term. In four years, he’ll be out of here. Show him some love.”

Residents expressed that the first week the mayor was in office, the city was dealing with challenges. News 10 reported several years after the mayor’s election win, the state took over the city, and daily operation was taken over by fiscal administration. The Mayor said he learned a lot under the person.

“I’m always going to give my constituents my full time. I just think that it is more than fair and correct to have the title, whether it’s with me or someone else. This is not a Carol thing, it’s about what the role requires, and the role requires an individual that’s engaged full-time,” said Carol Bourgeois.

The mayor said in a May regular meeting that the council had an introduction of the ordinance to discuss the mayor’s position, but members decided against a full-time status.

“I received numerous calls from our constituents, requesting and supporting the fact that they believe that the mayor’s position for their city should be that of a full-time position, not part-time,” he said.

He told News 10 that he averages over 70 hours a week in work efforts. He said the basic requirements with a title of a part-time mayor do not work when there is a full-time responsibilities and full-time accountability.

Residents expressed the mayor served three years, and in that period of time, he helped the community for the better.

“The first week he got in, we were in a storm. Literally in a storm. I have watched him and how he has grown. Given his tithes. His courage. Many nights [he was] getting out of bed and seeing about the city,” one woman said.

However, one woman representing the Freedom Caucus of Baton Rouge disagreed with the mayor being full-time.

“I don’t think you do enough. I don’t think you brought much to this community. I feel that way, but there are two sides. I don’t think Jeanerette wants a full-time mayor,” she said. “At a salary of 3700 dollars a month. I just don’t see it, and neither do a lot of constituents and people in this town.”

The mayor said he had numerous calls from public supporters who want to know what was going on and why.

“I do everything within my authority and power to make sure we weren’t doing a present Jeanerette negatively,” he said. “I can’t take a cap off and say OK, I’m part-time you know I am off duty. No. Just this past weekend. We had two structure fires, and it required that I get out and engage with my emergency personnel to see how things were going, so there’s a lot of accountability and a lot of responsibility with the role, and I just think it’s only proper.”

He added, “You can’t have a business model of this type where the chief executive officer of the organization, which is the mayor, has a part-time function. It just doesn’t fit.”

He concluded, “I pray that it gets reintroduced and that the council will vote unanimously to change the position from part-time to full-time.”