JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – In Iberia Parish, a recall effort is underway by Jeanerette voters targeting current the current mayor.

Concerns over budget spending have Jeanerette citizens targeting Mayor Bourgeois as they (voters) believe more needs to be done for the future of the city.

The petition was turned in on July 7. Chairman of the recall, Holly Royston, released a statement saying,” The recall is simply to address that the mayor puts more importance on increasing his salary adding assistants and having a car supplied by the city rather than focus on the core issues that the city faces. Increasing crime and the need for a police department that can handle and curb crime. Jeanerette needs to spend its taxpayer money responsibly and on most important issues. I have lived in Jeanerette for nearly 15 it is a small town. Initially I was hesitant to speak to the press however the erroneous comments in the news blaming the recall on partisan politics, race and other factors is disingenuous. The personal attacks and name calling are very concerning. Years and watched the community suffer from mayors that have been corrupt and stolen funds and done nothing to improve the city. If this mayor would pass a balanced budget that had nothing in it with personal gain and supported the police force. I would happily cease the proceedings. You can easily look at the previous mayor and the current escalation of crime in our community to verify my comments.”

In Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Bourgeois addressed the concerns about him and his work as mayor.

“I am going to continue to give it all whether a vehicle, no, part time, I dont, it is irrelevant. I am going to do what I have to do to get those things taken care of for our community,” Mayor Bourgeois said.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of States website, elected officials can be recalled when a petition is filed and fits the criteria of a recall. A third of registered voters in the area must sign the petition.

The Iberia Parish registrar of voters shows there are over 3,000 registered voters in Jeanerette. This means the petition must get just over 1,000 handwritten signatures before turning it in for verification.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, the completed petition must be submitted to the registrar’s office for certification no later than 180 days after being filed with the secretary of states office.