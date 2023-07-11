NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Some people in New Iberia will be without power for a short time tomorrow morning, according to energy supplier Cleco.

Approximately 350 Cleco customers will experience a brief power outage lasting no more than 15 minutes on Wednesday, July 12 between 9-11 a.m., the utility said. The planned outage is due to efforts to safely transport a house on Highway 675 in New Iberia.

Power will be restored once the load has cleared the area, officials said.

Customers do not need to report this power outage to Cleco. Customers with questions or concerns can contact Cleco at 1-800-622-6537.