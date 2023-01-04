Law enforcement are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Iberia Parish Courthouse.

UPDATE, 2:18 P.M.: According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped during court proceedings at the courthouse around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Tiequin Allen, 24, ran out of the courtroom after being ordered by the court to be detained. Allen was in court on a failure to appear warrant for armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and New Iberia Police Department are currently searching for Allen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tiequin Allen are asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711, the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or can submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.

