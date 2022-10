NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A shooting left a man in critical condition in New Iberia.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Calhoun Street.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said the victim was shot in the abdomen.

So far, he has not been identified.

