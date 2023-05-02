IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred in the 1700 block of Center Street on May 1 around 12:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim laying on the ground. Life saving measures were performed on the victim, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the victim was riding a bicycle traveling north on Center Street when a vehicle, also traveling north, struck the bicycle from behind.

The victim was ejected from the bicycle and the vehicle continued driving on Center St.

After reviewing video surveillance footage and examining debris left by the vehicle from the collision, it was determined the suspect vehicle was a maroon 2015-2018 model Kia Optima.

With the public’s assistance, the suspect vehicle was identified as a maroon 2018 Kia Optima with Louisiana license plate number 258EYF.

Police said during the collision, the vehicle’s passenger side mirror broke off. The vehicle also sustained moderate damage to the front passenger side.

Investigating Officers are trying to locate the vehicle and identify the person driving the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of this vehicle, or information regarding this investigation, is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device.