IBERIA PARISH, LA (KLFY)– In Coteau, residents are looking to bring awareness to a porch pirate going up to their front doors and taking their packages for himself.

“They [the delivery service] had a picture of exactly where they left it, a picture of the item. I was like, okay, well, let me check my cameras. That’s when I saw the guy come and steal the package,” Laurie Broussard of Coteau said.

Broussard said she did not recognize the man and called police. News 10 now has reason to believe the man struck again in Coteau after more footage surfaced on social media with the man doing the same thing wearing the same grey outfit, black mask, and driving a red Chevrolet truck. News 10 asked Broussard what her thoughts were about the possibility of another robbery by the same man taking place in the area.

“It’s sad that this is continuing and you definitely need to be stopped of course,” Broussard said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Broussard advises everyone to have a home security system to keep eyes on your property whether you are at home or away. She said it is how she knows what happened.

“This shows me that people can be just very brave,” Broussard said. “I would definitely recommend people getting security camera footage because you never know when you’ll need it.”

According to Broussard, law enforcement has a warrant out for the thief. The man’s identity is currently unknown.

Latest Posts