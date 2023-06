NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia police are on the scene where a partly decomposed human body was found this morning.

The body, found in the 800 block of Audrey Street in New Iberia, appears to have been deceased long enough to render initially identifying its race or sex difficult, authorities said.

News 10 has a news crew on route to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.