NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – An early morning police pursuit with a stolen car in New Iberia ends with a crash into a police unit and shots fired.

According to New Iberia Police, officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen vehicle out of Rapides Parish.

During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office fully marked vehicle at the intersection of Jane and Hopkins Street. The Sheriff’s Office vehicle was not involved in the pursuit. The vehicle then attempted to run further towards deputies and shots were fired. No one was struck by gunfire.

The investigation is currently being investigated by the New Iberia Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.