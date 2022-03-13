DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) It’s the eighth year for the Shadows on the Teche Plein Air Competition.

Painters gathered near the pavilion at Bayou Carlin Cove in Delcambre.

“We attract artists from around the country, and it’s very exciting to see them painting Acadiana. Jayd Buteaux, the marketing and programs director for Shadows on the Teche said.

“As a New Iberia native myself, it’s exciting to see this area, the Acadiana area, through someone else’s eyes.”

Plein Air is an art style of painting in nature. Shadows on the Teche holds this event each year to educate the public.

“The other side of that is the art education. It’s important because plein air painting is different than studio painting,” Buteaux said.

Delcambre was chosen as a location for the event due to its unique landscapes and shrimp boats.

“Having the opportunity to paint shrimp boats to them is something unique and different, because they’re not used to doing it, it’s different,” said Buteaux.

More than a dozen painters scattered around town to choose their favorite spot to make a masterpiece.

Jeanette Harron, a competing artist said, “many are telling me oh you should go see franklin or go see this or go see that. so not only are they sharing with me, we’re getting them excited for what’s beautiful in this area.”

An award will be given for the best painting of Delcambre and the top prize is unique.

Buteaux said, “in true Louisiana fashion, instead of prize money, 250 dollars of seafood will be shipped to their door, which is original and unique to our competition.”